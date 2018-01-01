Skip to main content
Asia
Man in Japan arrested for clinging to last train
S Korean woman lost in wilderness ate azaleas to survive
N Korea concert could have more idol singers: S Korean music director
Indonesia goes hi-tech in hunt for tax assets after amnesty
S. Korea musicians return after rare Pyongyang joint concert
Indonesians nabbed over sun bear slaughter
Sukarno’s daughter reported to police for alleged blasphemy
Bangkok airport security officer arrested for stealing $250 from tourist
Teen 'addicted to online shooting games' found dead with bullet wound
Very rare Qing Dynasty bowl sold for $39.82 million at auction
Heroic passenger stands up for AirAsia stewardess bullied by 'auntie' who hijacked premium seats
Thailand makes one of its 'largest ever' crystal methamphetamine busts
India to crack down on journalists publishing fake news
Most high school girls in Japan see themselves as fat
Indonesia's footless goalkeeper kicks home powerful message
Caste violence leaves 9 dead across India
Kim Jong-un steps up diplomatic offensive
Taxi driver killed in Bangkok road rage brawl
Baby believed snatched by monkey in India is found dead
Malala leaves Pakistan after emotional 4-day visit
Indonesia says Go-Jek, Grab need to register as transport businesses
