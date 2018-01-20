Sunoto taps out Rin Saroth at ONE: KINGS OF COURAGE

It was supposed to be kun khmer versus kickboxing when Jakarta, Indonesia’s “The Terminator” Sunoto took on Cambodia’s Rin Saroth. But instead of a stand-up battle, what ensued was a high-level grappling match between two strikers, proving martial arts’ continued and steady development in Asia.

The two combatants went head-to-head on the main card of ONE: KINGS OF COURAGE, which took place Saturday, 20 January at the Jakarta Convention Center.

In the end, it was Sunoto who got the better of his opponent, as Saroth tapped out to an Americana keylock at 2:07 of the second frame.

The first round saw the 32-year-old WKF Indonesia Champion Sunoto immediately shoot in for a takedown, believing he had the advantage on the mat. But Saroth intelligently threw up an inverted triangle to threaten with a submission.

The 24-year-old Cambodian Top Team product was unsuccessful, however, but did enough to prevent taking any damage. This kept the action stale for the majority of the round, as Sunoto leaned on his Brazilian jiu-jitsu expertise to nullify the attack and render him ineffective.

In the second round, Sunoto immediately went for the takedown again, this time catching Saroth in a crucifix. From this dominant position, he unloaded a heavy torrent of stinging left hands on Saroth, who was unable to defend against the strikes. Moments later, “The Terminator” was able to change positions and caught his rival in an Americana from side control, forcing the tap.

It was an impressive win for Sunoto, who was elated at the center of the cage as he celebrated. With the victory, Sunoto notches his second straight win inside the ONE Championship cage to improve his overall record to 7-3, and remains undefeated at home in Indonesia with six wins.

Despite the loss, Saroth, a kun khmer expert with an incredible 110-22 record, showcased improved grappling skills and impressed the crowd with his tenacity. Sunoto, however, was simply too much for the young martial artist.