A 'super blue blood' moon to appear on Jan 31

The supermoon rises over a highway near Yangon on December 3, 2017. The lunar phenomenon occurs when a full moon is at its closest point to Earth.

Following the appearances of two supermoons on Dec 3, 2017 and Jan 1, the final episode of the supermoon trilogy reportedly will appear on Jan. 31.

According to NASA, a supermoon is a full moon that is at its closest point to Earth in its orbit.

The final episode will be the second full moon in a month. Called a blue moon, the phenomenon is said to happen every two and a half years on average.

"With the total eclipse, it'll be a royal spectacle indeed: a 'super blue blood' Moon," stated the organisation on its website, explaining that the Moon will lose its brightness and take on an eerie, fainter-than-normal glow, giving it the name "blood moon."

"The lunar eclipse on January 31 will be visible during moonset. Folks in the Eastern United States, where the eclipse will be partial, will have to get up in the morning to see it," said NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center research scientist Noah Petro, adding that it would be another great the opportunity to watch the moon.