Suspect allegedly kills man for adding him to LGBT WhatsApp chat group

JAKARTA - The police have arrested a man for allegedly killing Ali, 33, whose dead body was found in Waru alley in Cawang, East Jakarta, on Monday night, because he was angry at the victim for adding him to a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) WhatsApp chat group.

Jakarta Police spokesman Sr. Comr. Argo Yuwono said the police had arrested Petrus Paulus Ualubun, 21, at his relative's house in Cikarang, West Java, on Tuesday morning.

"The suspect was mad at the victim when the latter added him to an LGBT WhatsApp group, as the suspect [claimed not to be a part of that community]," Argo said on Tuesday as reported by kompas.com.

"The suspect invited the victim to meet, then assaulted and killed him," Argo said.

Ali, who was a resident of Tanjung Priok in North Jakarta, was found dead with stab wounds.