Suspected thief breaks down after learning of girlfriend's pregnancy

BANGKOK: An 18-year-old suspected thief broke into tears at the Songkhla's Hat Yai police station after learning that his teenage girlfriend is pregnant.

Police say the suspect, Pongsak Worasan, confessed that he broke into a house in Tambon Khor Hong at 2am last Thursday and stole two cell phones, a computer notebook, Bt2,000 (S$82.80) cash and a Honda Wave motorcycle.

Pongsak, who has previous convictions and has served time in jail, is facing a burglary charge, punishable with one to five years in jail and Bt2,000 to Bt10,000 in fines.

He was arrested at 4pm on Monday when police spotted the stolen vehicle in front of a house in Tambon Mae Tom and found other evidence inside.

Pongsak, who has served three previous jail terms for theft and robberies, was released last September.

When his 18-year-old girlfriend broke the news to him that she was two months' pregnant, he broke down and cried, with mixed feelings of joy at her pregnancy but guilt over the fact that he will likely not be able see his child growing up until he is released.

He said he was sorry for what he did and hugged his girlfriend before police escorted him to the detention cell.

Pongsak's girlfriend said she and the baby would wait for his release from jail so they could reunite in the future.