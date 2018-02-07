Taiwan quake: This dad's instinct to protect his family moves netizens

Feb 07, 2018

When disaster strikes, our first thought may be to look for a safe spot to hide.

But for one man, his instinct was to protect his wife and their toddler son as their apartment building in Hualien, Taiwan, shook from a 6.4-magnitude earthquake on Tuesday (Feb 6) night.

The touching moment was captured by the security camera the couple had installed in their bedroom.

回頭看監視器～地震真的很大 我只有印象整個房間都在晃 小皮蛋被搖醒 我老公畫畫到一半往我的方向飛撲 我婆婆在外面一直喊叫我們快點往外跑 監視器我有固定好也被搖下來了

In a video clip shared on Facebook, the illustrator was first seen working at his desk, before suddenly dashing towards his family on the nearby bed to shield them with his body when the quake happened.

Despite the scare, they appear to have escaped unscathed.

The man's selfless act touched the hearts of netizens, with many of them praising him for being a great husband and father. "You married the right man," one commenter wrote.

The video clip has garnered over 133,000 views since it was posted on Wednesday morning.

