Taiwan quake: Young couple dishes out free food to rescue workers
PHOTO: Facebook/RE.Rainbow8
Lam Min Lee
AsiaOne
Feb 09, 2018

As search and rescue workers race against time to locate survivors of a 6.4-magnitude earthquake that rocked Hualien on Tuesday (Feb 6), many others have come forward to help in whichever ways they can.

After learning of the quake, a young couple from the neighbouring Yilan county drove their food truck to the worst-hit Marshal Hotel.

During this fast-diminishing 72-hour "golden rescue period", they have been dishing out free fried noodles, soup, and drinks to exhausted rescue workers.

Others are offering hot dishes such as ramen, oden, and beefsteak round the clock at the disaster sites.

《台灣人的心是最美的》 今天由 秘書長 達哥 親自坐鎮災區指揮三部救難胖卡 調度供餐事宜~ 大家辛苦了！

SETN reported that the couple has been serving food for the past 18 hours and said that they will continue to do so until rescue operations end.

《準備夜戰 輪流守夜》

Meanwhile, Taiwanese celebrities such as A-Mei, Jam Hsiao, Lin Chiling, and Ariel Lin among others have donated NT11 million (S$500,000) in total to help those affected by the quake.

The kind acts have not only warmed the bodies of the rescue workers in the chilly weather but also the hearts of netizens who commended these good samaritans. 

