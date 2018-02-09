Taiwan quake: Young couple dishes out free food to rescue workers

As search and rescue workers race against time to locate survivors of a 6.4-magnitude earthquake that rocked Hualien on Tuesday (Feb 6), many others have come forward to help in whichever ways they can.

After learning of the quake, a young couple from the neighbouring Yilan county drove their food truck to the worst-hit Marshal Hotel.

During this fast-diminishing 72-hour "golden rescue period", they have been dishing out free fried noodles, soup, and drinks to exhausted rescue workers.

Others are offering hot dishes such as ramen, oden, and beefsteak round the clock at the disaster sites.

SETN reported that the couple has been serving food for the past 18 hours and said that they will continue to do so until rescue operations end.

Meanwhile, Taiwanese celebrities such as A-Mei, Jam Hsiao, Lin Chiling, and Ariel Lin among others have donated NT11 million (S$500,000) in total to help those affected by the quake.

The kind acts have not only warmed the bodies of the rescue workers in the chilly weather but also the hearts of netizens who commended these good samaritans.

