Tarik Khbabez Promises Knockout ONE Super Series Debut Against Alain Ngalani

Moroccan-Dutch kickboxing champion Tarik Khbabez wants to arrive in ONE Super Series with a spectacular debut win over one of the most imposing figures on the ONE Championship roster.

Khbabez will take on Hong Kong’s Alain “The Panther” Ngalani in a ONE Super Series kickboxing bout at ONE: PINNACLE OF POWER on Saturday, 23 June.

The two-time SUPERKOMBAT Heavyweight World Champion promises to produce fireworks to entertain the fans in Macau.

“I am thankful for the opportunity I have received in proving myself as a fighter,” the 26-year-old says.

“I know this is a great organisation with a lot of good athletes, and I am proud to be a part of it.

“I will give the people a spectacle, a show, and a good, clean contest.”

Khbabez trains in The Hague, Netherlands, under the tutelage of Maikel Polanen, and has a typically aggressive Dutch kickboxing style.

That has powered him to a record of 42-5-1 in professional bouts, with more than half of his wins coming by way of knockout.

Now, he is bringing his skills to ONE Super Series, where he believes he can make an impact by defeating Ngalani and going on to become a World Champion under the ONE banner.

“He has very strong kicks,” he says of Ngalani.

“And his weakness? I do not know – let’s find out!

“I am strong, young, and fit. I am focusing on my goal, and that is to win.”

Khbabez’s career so far has been impressive, but he believes the best is still to come as he prepares to make his debut in the world’s biggest martial arts organization.

“Every win is a big moment in my career, but winning this one would really take me to a higher level,” he says.

“I will knock him out and win the fight. It will take me one step closer to becoming the ONE World Champion.”