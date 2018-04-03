Taxi driver killed in Bangkok road rage brawl

Taxi driver killed in Bangkok road rage brawl
PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network
Apr 03, 2018

BANGKOK - A Bangkok taxi driver was fatally stabbed in a case of road rage early Monday.

Police are searching for the driver of a Nissan private car believed to be 25 to 30 years old who stabbed Sarawut Tungpanyasak, 40, on outbound Phaholyothin Road in front of the Ying Charoen Market in Bang Khen district.

Officers were summoned at 4.11am.

Security cameras caught the taxi and Nissan taking turns overtaking each other at high speed and then the taxi stopping in the left lane about 100 metres behind the Nissan.

The Nissan driver walked back to speak to Sarawut, a brawl ensued and the taxi man was stabbed in the back, collapsing soon after.

More about

Road rage
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDINSIDER

SPONSORED

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement