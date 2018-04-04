Teen 'addicted to online shooting games' found dead with bullet wound

BANGKOK - A 19-year-old from Si Sa Ket was found dead on Tuesday morning with a gunshot wound to his head, in front of his notebook computer, on which an online shooting game was still in session.

His mother told police that she returned home from selling roasted chicken at 9am and saw blood dripping from the second floor.

She went upstairs to see her son’s body.

Police came to the scene and found a .22 pistol on the floor beside his body.

They said the teen was killed by a bullet that entered his right temple. The mother said her son was addicted to online shooting games and was a quiet person.

She said she had a quarrel with him on Monday night because she did not want him to study at the Mahasarakham University, where he had just been admitted to after finishing Grade 12.

She wanted him to study closer to the home province, so she could closely take care of him.