Teen Sensation Jihin Radzuan Thrills Malaysian Home Crowd With Commanding Win

A new ONE Championship atomweight contender has emerged in 19-year old Malaysian sensation Jihin “Shadow Cat” Radzuan.

With a raucous Kuala Lumpur crowd on her side, Radzuan was overwhelming from start to finish as she broke Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol’s three-bout winning streak at ONE: PURSUIT OF POWER on Friday, 13 July.

The action moved furiously in the opening round as Radzuan looked for the early takedown and then engaged in a scramble for positions with Gaol on the mat.

There was non-stop movement from both atomweight contenders as Radzuan constantly threatened to take the back or land in the mount. Lumban Gaol would then find a way to slip free and reverse positions to stay out of any finishing techniques.

Before the second round got underway, Radzuan let out a guttural scream as the Malaysian crowd inside the Axiata Arena roared in approval to show support for the teenage martial artist.

“Shadow Cat” was relentless with her offensive flurries, taking Lumban Gaol to the ground at will before locking up a tight armbar to end the contest by submission.

Somehow, the Indonesian found a way to escape and continued to get out of danger throughout the second round. However, Radzuan continued to be relentless with her dominant grappling game, and continued to deal damage throughout each passing minute.

It was more of the same from the Malaysian submission specialist in the final five minutes with Radzuan in constant control on the ground.

Gaol showed incredible toughness, but Radzuan never showed any signs of slowing down during a commanding performance throughout all three rounds.

Radzuan was nearly brought to tears after being awarded the unanimous decision victory as she moves to 3-0 in her young career.

With her second straight win in 2018, the 19-year old phenom has given notice to the ONE atomweight division that a new threat has arrived.