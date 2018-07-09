Thai basil pork rice is first meal choice for rescued footballers

Spicy Thai basil leaves on rice, or Pad Krapao, was the meal of choice for the four Mu Pa Academy football players after they were rescued from Tham Luang Cave on Sunday, rescue mission chief Narongsak Osottanakorn said on Monday.

The boys, whose names have not been revealed, are being treated at Chiang Rai Prachanukraw Hospital in Muang district.

“They made a special request that they wished to have Pad Krapao,” Narongsak told the afternoon press briefing.

READ ALSO: Fifth boy brought out of Thai cave on second day of rescue, official says

The four were the first of the 13 Mu Pa team members who were evacuated from the cave since they became trapped on June 23.

All 13 members of Thai junior football team found in flooded cave Open gallery























































































Eight other team members and their 25yearold assistant coach are still stranded in the cave.

Narongsak said that the first four are in good health and medical teams are considering whether to allow them to be reunited with their parents as they are being kept in a quarantined room.