Thai cave rescue: Condition of one boy cause for concern

The condition of one of the first two footballers rescued from the Tham Luang Cave in Chiang Rai yesterday is causing some concern.

He has been listed as red, signifying a serious case. The two were brought to Chiangrai Prachanukroh Hospital.

A Twitter user, Lisa Wilkinson, quoted Australian medical expert Dr Richard Harris who examined the 13 Mu Pa Academy members in the cave as saying that the weakest boys would be brought out first.

READ ALSO: 4 Thai schoolboys rescued from flooded cave

This is contrary to earlier statements from the rescue team that the strongest will come out first.

Wilkinson claimed that the weakest boy was listed as code red, meaning a serious case. At 9pm on Sunday, four boys had been evacuated from the cave.

World pays tribute to Thai cave rescuers with heartwarming memes Open gallery

















































Officials have not yet released the names of the two footballers who military sources say have exited the Tham Luang cave complex in Chiang Rai.

The mission to extract the team of 13 Mu Pa football team members kicked off at 10am on Sunday. The first boy is said to have arrived at the mouth of the cave at 5.37pm.