Thai convicted murderer given lethal injection in country's first execution since 2009

A murderer was executed by lethal injection at the Bang Kwang Prison on Monday afternoon, the first execution of a convict since 2009.

Corrections Department director general Narat Sawettanan said in a press statement that Thirasak Longji, 26, was executed in a process that took place from 3pm to 6pm at the Bang Kwang maximum security prison.

The last execution was held on August 24, 2009, Narat added.

Thirasak was convicted of murder and robbery that took place in Trang on July 17, 2012. He stabbed his victim 24 times and robbed the victim of a mobile phone and a wallet.

He was convicted by all the three courts that handed down the death sentence.

Narat said the execution was carried out under Article 245 of the Criminal Procedural Code and Article 19 of the Criminal Code and a Justice Ministry regulation on execution, issued in 2003, that changed the execution method from a firing squad to lethal injection.

Narat said Thirasak was the seventh convict executed under the new regulation since the change.

He said that from 1935, a total of 325 convicts have been executed. He said 319 of executions were carried out by a firing squad and the last execution by shooting was carried out on December 11, 2003.

He added that the first execution by lethal injection was carried out on December 12, 2003.