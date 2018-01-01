Asia

North Korea accidentally hit one of its own cities with a ballistic missile last year
Taiwanese businessman probed over North Korea oil sales
'Western' names to be banned for children in Indonesian regency
Body of young woman found near site of 'Facebook Live' suicide in Bangkok
Thai court jails blind woman for 1½ years over royal insult
Myanmar president calls for reform of military-drafted Constitution
Vietnam police seize S$4m heroin hidden in tea packets
Woman divorces husband for choosing her over his mother
Indonesia shrinks danger zone around rumbling Bali volcano
Indian pilots grounded after 'mid-air row'
Russian father, daughter injured in Pattaya condominium fall
Indonesian woman gives birth to a baby boy in police patrol car
Children killed in latest Mumbai blaze
S. Korea's Park 'took money from spy agency': reports
India limits visitors to save Taj Mahal
North Korea preparing for another missile launch: Reports
9-year-old girl in Thailand fatally bitten by cobra that slithered into bed
Vietnam tycoon held in Singapore fears for well-being because of 'internal politics' at home
Sex, drugs and disease in Philippines: Even celebs 'party and play'
Questions raised over cameraman's role in Facebook Live suicide bid
Court orders Taiwanese dentist to pay mother $1 million for raising him

