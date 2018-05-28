Thai driver survives after car gets crushed by truck carrying 40-tonne load of soybeans

BANGKOK - A man is in hospital after an 18-wheeler trailer truck loaded with soybeans lost control and fell on top of his car in the Lat Krabang district of Bangkok on Sunday (May 27).

Police and rescue workers rushed to the scene on Pracha Wattana Road in the Thab Yao sub-district at 1.30pm to find the truck lying on its side on top of the crushed sedan.

Traffic police blocked the road as rescue workers used tools to cut open the wrecked sedan car and free the driver.

He was then stretchered off and taken to a nearby hospital.

His injuries and condition was not immediately clear, but he remained conscious and was able to speak to rescuers as they took him away.

Truck driver Narong Wongpen, 33, who was unhurt, said the truck was carrying 46 tonnes of soybeans and he was driving at under 40kmh when a motorcycle suddenly cut in front of him.

He said he turned sharply to the right to avoid a collision and lost control of his vehicle, which then landed on top of the car.