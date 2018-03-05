Thai girl granted abortion over allegations of repeated rape by new stepfather

Authorities will permit a 13-year-old girl to have an abortion after becoming two-months pregnant from allegedly being repeatedly raped by her drug-addicted stepfather in Pathum Thani's Thanyaburi district.

The girl's 36-year-old scavenger mother had on Saturday filed a police complaint against her new husband, who is also a scavenger. She accused him of being addicted to yaba and repeatedly raping her daughters over a period of three months, resulting in the girl's pregnancy.

The man was also accused of repeatedly trying to force his stepson - the girl's biological younger brother - to have sex with the girl, but the boy had run away every time.

The mother and the girl were brought for further interviews with police on Monday in front of a multi-discipline committee at the Thanyaburi precinct. Both were in a traumatized state, so police postponed the questioning, said deputy superintendent Pol Lt-Colonel Boonying Bunditthai.

After the questioning, police would apply for an arrest warrant for the suspect, he said.

Pathum Thani social welfare official Thossapol Chandrapirom said the mother and the daughter were under tremendous stress to the point of suicidal thoughts on Sunday. Officials would soon take the girl to undergo an abortion at a hospital, he said.

The mother told police on Saturday that she and her husband had been together since her daughter and son from her previous marriage were three years old and one year old respectively.

She said his behaviour had changed three months ago - possibly due to drug abuse she later learned about - and started to make accusations of her two children having an incestuous relationship.

Noticing the pregnancy signs from the daughter and learning from her what had happened, the mother said she spoke to the husband who admitted to the crime. They fought and he fled the house.

After a doctor confirmed the girl's pregnancy, the family filed the police complaint.