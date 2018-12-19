Thai man arrested for refusing to return tourist's lost smartphone

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network
Dec 19, 2018

A Thai man was arrested on Wednesday for refusing to return a smartphone to a Russian tourist who dropped it on a South Pattaya road three days ago.

Pattaya police chief Pol Colonel Apichai Krobphet said Niyom Sukcharoen, 64, faced a theft charge for refusing to report finding the Xiaomi Mi8 smartphone.

Apichai said police tracked down and arrested Niyom after Mikhail Sizov, 29, filed a complaint with police late on Sunday night that he dropped his phone in front of a restaurant at the entrance to Soi Sinsoi 7 in South Pattaya and someone took it.

Witnesses told police that they saw a taxi motorcyclist pick up the phone and drive off.

Niyom said someone made a call to the phone after he picked it up but chose not to answer it and took it home before being arrested.

