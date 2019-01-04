Thai man held for strangling mother-in-law to death

A 40-year-old Uttaradit man, who allegedly strangled his 61-year-old mother-in-law to death on December 28, was arrested on Thursday at a resort in Sa Kaew's Muang district.

The suspect Jessada Senglam - who was arrest warrant over the murder of Juan Ngaemthao at her home in Uttaradit's Thong Saen Khan district - reportedly confessed to the murder. Jessada claimed the victim scolded him while he looked for his 37-year-old wife, who allegedly ran off with another man, at Juan's house, resulting in an argument and he angrily attacked the woman by strangling her with a bag strap until she passed out and he fled. He said he later learned that she died from the attack.

He said he went to Sa Kaew after learning that the wife and her new man were hiding there and revealed that he planned to kill them both - if they were really together as he suspected - before killing himself.

Jessada said that he and his wife had been together for 20 years and had three children. He said the wife had started seeing another man whom she befriended on Facebook last year and she disappeared on December 13. He suspected she ran off with the new man and rode his motorcycle to various provinces to look for her until he decided to go to Juan's house on December 28.