Thai man marries gravely ill girlfriend at her hospital ward

IN sickness and in health, love has no boundaries for a couple who tied the knot at the Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok.

According to China Press, a Thai man married his gravely ill girlfriend in a wedding ceremony at her hospital ward.

She has been sick for months, is as thin as a stick and has to use an oxygen tube.

To commemorate this meaningful occasion, the man wrote a post on social media which touched the hearts of netizens.

He thanked the people around them who made the wedding happen in such a short period.

"Nobody knows what the future holds and nobody knows how much time my wife has left," he said.

He hopes people will appreciate time and the people they love more.

"Time is very little. It is not worth it to have misunderstandings, get angry or be jealous," he wrote on his Facebook page, TuaKook Kook Kitjaroenchai.

He thanked his wife for staying by his side, for being patient with him and loving him.