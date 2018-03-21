Thai motorcyclist, tourist fight over use of pavement in Bangkok

An altercation between a western tourist, who insisted he had the right to walk on a Bangkok pavement and refused to give way to a Thai motorcyclist, turned into a fist-fight on Tuesday morning.

The scuffle on a footpath along the Ram Indra-Pradit Manoontham expressway was captured on video and instantly posted at 9am by a Facebook user, Red Skull Reloaded.

The Facebook user condemned the motorcyclist for driving on the sidewalk, which is illegal.

The video shows the two men quarrelling while a woman, who was with the westerner, looked on. However, the two were later seen to hug each other after an apology was apparently offered.