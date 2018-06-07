Thai mum seeks hero motorcyclist who drove her sick baby to hospital

A woman in Thailand is using Facebook to search for a motorcyclist who rushed her sick baby to a hospital late last month.

The mother, Chaowara Khotsamnuan, posted on her Facebook wall on Wednesday that she would like to meet and thank the unidentified motorcyclist who rushed her and her 10-month-old baby to the Phayathai Sri Racha Hospital on May 26.

The infant was running a high fever and had started to convulse. Chaowara was driving to the hospital when her SUV got stuck in the traffic at the Wat Rai Kluay Intersection in Sri Racha at 8am on May 26.

After 20 minutes, she parked her SUV and sought help. A passing motorcyclist stopped and offered to take her and the baby to the hospital. She said the motorcyclist had disappeared before she had a chance to ask his name and thank him.

