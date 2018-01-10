Thai PM deflects chance for him and his Cabinet to be served Michelin Star food

Thai Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha has shunned the opportunity for Michelin Star food to be served for him and his Cabinet members.

Government Spokesman Lt-General Sansern Kaewkamnerd said yesterday that the PM just felt he should be "sufficient" and not create any problems, as the Michelin Guide team is promoting Thai food to attract more foreign tourists to visit the Kingdom.

"In my opinion, I think he [Prayut] may not want the public to feel he is an example of a leader who eats expensive food," Sansern said.

Famous street-food eatery Jay Fai, which is known for its Thai-style crabmeat omelette - priced from Bt800 (S$33) to Bt2,000 - is one of 14 Bangkok restaurants that earned one star in the debut edition of the "Michelin Guide Bangkok", which was launched last month.

One day after she picked up the Michelin-star certification, Jay Fai owner and chef Supinya Junsuta said the Michelin Guide team would arrange for her to cook up some dishes for the prime minister.