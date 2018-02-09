Thai PM warns against any attempts to help tycoon subvert justice

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has vowed to punish those who try to help construction tycoon Premchai Karnasuta, who has been accused of poaching wild animals, to escape from his wrongdoing.

"Don't write nonsense stuff that someone would help him to get away with the charges. Everyone has to abide by the law and justice system," Prayut said on Thursday.

"Committing wrongdoing is wrong. No matter how powerful a person, anyone who violates the laws must be prosecuted following provable evidence," Prayut said.

Premchai, the president of Italian-Thai Development Plc (ITD), one of Thailand's largest construction companies, has been charged, along with three others, with illegal poaching in the Thung Yai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary.

Social critics and social media users have put pressure on authorities, questioning if there was any attempt by the state to help the high-flying figure escape punishment.