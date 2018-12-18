Thai police asked to investigate photos of sexy model in Old Phuket Town

PHUKET - Local officials are being asked to investigate "inappropriate photos" of a "sexy model" taken in Old Phuket Town and posted on an Instagram account.

The Phuket Times newspaper has reported that the issue broke in a LINE group "TAT Phuket & Media", which was established by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket Office to co-operate with media.

Photos that show pictures of a "sexy model" on Thalang Road in Old Phuket Town have been captured from an Instagram account "phuketproduction".

Phuket media has called on the the TAT Phuket Office to investigate the issue and have asked if they believe it is appropriate for photos like this to be taken in Old Phuket Town historical area.

Phuket Town has its share of "girlie bars" where scantily dressed girls are on display and 20 kilometres away, Bangla Road has its share of sex tourism on display.

READ ALSO: Hangover Pattaya: Briton's wild night ends in robbery​