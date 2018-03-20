Thai student alleges teacher sought sex in exchange for passing grade

A 20-year-old high-school student in Ayutthaya filed a complaint with police on Monday, alleging a teacher attempted to have sex with her in exchange for a passing grade so that she can graduate.

The student filed a complaint with Muang Ayutthaya police station after she ran out of a motel where she said she had been taken by the teacher.

She said she contacted the 58-year-old teacher, asking him how she could pass a subject and graduate, after it was classified as “having no right for exam”.

She alleged the teacher asked her to meet him in front of a shopping mall in Muang district.

However, instead of driving her to school, she alleges the teacher drove her in the opposite direction. She alleged that she asked him to stop but the teacher kept on driving and tried to molest her.

She said she managed to take a picture of his hand on her thigh inside the car.

She alleged the teacher drove her to a motel and when he parked in front of a room she managed to run away and called friends to take her to file complaint.

The student alleged the teacher then called her and asked her not to file a complaint with police in exchange for more points to pass the subject.