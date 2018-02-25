Thai wedding interrupted as guest gives birth

BANGKOK - A baby girl sprang a surprise on guests at a wedding in northeast Thailand when she was delivered during the ceremony on Saturday (Feb 24).

Her mother, Ms Nattaporn Tesrit, who was a friend of the bride Mayuree Kumchanteuk, was nearly nine months pregnant when she attended the ceremony in Nakhon Ratchasima city's Sikhiu district.

As the bride was waiting for the arrival of the dowry procession, Ms Nattaporn went into labour. Though shocked, guests sprang into action to help Ms Nattaporn and moved her under a tree.

Rescue workers were called in to transfer her to a nearby hospital. But by the time they arrived, Ms Nattaporn was already in the process of giving birth.

Photo: The Nation/Asia News Network

With the help of medical officers, Ms Nattaporn gave birth to a healthy baby girl weighing 3.2kg in the shade of the tree.

The bride congratulated Ms Nattaporn and took a picture with the baby. Ms Nattaporn was later taken to a hospital for further medical care.

Although the wedding ceremony was interrupted by the newborn, guests said they were happy to be present at the event.

The birth of a healthy baby is seen as an auspicious sign in Thailand.