Thai woman, 77, stabs herself to death in front of daughter

A 77-year-old Bangkok woman committed suicide on Tuesday by stabbing herself twice in the chest as her daughter looked on helplessly.

Bang Kor Laem police were summoned at 9.10am to the house on Soi Suksawat 7 off Suksawat Road in Rat Burana district.

They found Jaralsri Wangkijpaisarn dead with two stab wounds to the left side of the chest.

Her distraught daughter, Anchalee Wangkijpaisarn, was sitting nearby, saying she'd been too slow to prevent the tragedy because her broken leg was in a cast.

Anchalee said she'd seen the knife in her mother's hand but assumed she was going to prepare food.

The mother suddenly stabbed herself, however, and the daughter couldn't react in time.

Neighbour Prapraisri Jaikaew, 52, told police that Jaralsri had been depressed over several ailments and spoke of wanting to die.

She wore a prosthetic limb because her right leg was amputated 40 years earlier when she contracted cancer.