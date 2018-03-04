Thai woman admits stealing from Italian tourist over jealousy

A Thai woman was arrested at her house in Nonthaburi on Friday night after she allegedly stole cash from an Italian tourist at a Pattaya Hotel.

Sureerat Thongsome, 45, was charged with stealing US$7,000, 600 euros and Bt6,000 in cash from Giambattista Vivaldi, 79.

The Italian man filed a complaint with the Pattaya police station on February 21 that his cash had disappeared after he slept with a Thai woman at the Royal Hill Hotel.

Police checked footage of the hotel’s security cameras and traced Sureerat to her Nonthaburi home.

The woman admitted the theft charge, said police.

She claimed that she had a long-term relationship with the Italian man but had not given her any financial assets. When he gave a large sum of money to another woman and also bought her a car, Sureerat said she stole the money out of anger.