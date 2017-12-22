Thai woman allegedly murdered by fiance to be buried on wedding day

The family of Nontiya Krowjatturat, a dental assistant who was allegedly killed by her fiance on Monday in Chumphon's Thasae district, will hold her cremation this Sunday, the day initially scheduled as her wedding day.

Speaking at a temple in Sawi district as the family prepared for the funeral, Nontiya's father Chao Krowjatturat said he had never thought that the suspect, Ronnachai Panchart, would kill his 25-year-old daughter as they had been in love since childhood.

A nurse who lived next to Nontiya's room at Salui Community Hospital in Thasae found her body on Tuesday morning after she did not show up for work at the hospital. The window of Nontiya's room had been broken and she had a single shotgun wound in the chest.

Security cameras at the hospital showed a hooded man, who appeared drunk, walk in and out of the hospital residence at about 1am. Police summonsed Ronnachai for interrogation after Chao said he had wanted to cancel the wedding because he had a new girlfriend who worked at his office.

However, Nontiya reportedly had refused and insisted the wedding be held on Sunday. Ronnachai was arrested and reportedly confessed after police found at his house a hood and clothes that matched those of the man in the video footage.

The man claimed that he had tried many times to talk Nontiya out of the wedding but failed. The victim also reportedly had followed him and his girlfriend and threatened them.

Chao told reporters that he wanted police to trace Bt700,000 (S$29,000) and 10 baht of gold that had gone missing from his daughter's room.

"I hope that Ronnachai is sentenced to death for what he did to my daughter. I suspect that his new girlfriend was involved in the crime," he said.