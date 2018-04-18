Thai woman arrested for stabbing lover to death in 'test of mystic power'

Police have arrested a woman in Sing Buri province for allegedly fatally stabbing her younger lover in the back in what she claimed was a test of his mystic power and done at his bidding.

Somkid Changsalak, 41, was arrested at her house in Moo 8 village in Tambon Ban Mor, Prom Buri district, not long after the death of Saneh Wongdee, 38.

Somkid claimed that Saneh wanted her to test his mystic power, which he reportedly claimed had made his skin cut-proof.

She said she used a 25-cm-long knife and stabbed him once on the back but it proved fatal.

Police, however, did not believe her account and charged her with murder.