Thai woman, lover accused of killing German husband for insurance money

The Crime Suppression Division has arrested a Thai woman for allegedly collaborating with her Thai lover to kill her German husband for Bt10 million (S$420,000) of insurance compensation in 2006.

CSD Commander Pol Maj-General Jirapol Phuridej said Angkhana Moshammer (not official spelling) was arrested in front of her rented house in Kanchanaburi's Phanom Thuan district on Monday.

Police are still hunting for her alleged accomplish, Surachai Saensawang.

Angkhana was arrested under a warrant issued by the Nakhon Sawan Court on July 3 2006.

Police allege the two shot dead Winfret Moshamer (not official spelling) on April 1 2006 on a road in Nakhon Sawan's Muang district.

Angkhana then told police that her husband was killed by a teenager in a road-rage incident.

Police found discrepancies in her story, so the CSD opened an investigation and built a case that the suspect had collaborated with her lover to kill the German husband with the hope of receiving his Bt10 million in insurance money.

The CSD later found out that Angkhana had moved to Kanchanaburi to make her living as a roti vendor.

She was charged with collaborating with another to commit a premeditated murder, possessing a firearm without a licence and carrying a gun in public. She has denied all charges.