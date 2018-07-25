Thai woman shoots boyfriend dead, says she was in a 'sex-slave' relationship

Thai woman shoots boyfriend dead, says she was in a 'sex-slave' relationship
PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network
Jul 25, 2018

An intern assistant nurse was arrested Tuesday night shortly after she allegedly shot dead her boyfriend in his car in Bangkok's Bang Na district.

Police said the suspect, Natchanok Noothong, 22, admitted shooting Anuwat Noowan, 28, to escape a “sex-slave" relationship which she could no longer put up with.

Police were alerted at 9pm to the shooting incident on Soi Bang Na-Trat 4.

When police and rescuers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation arrived at the scene, they found Anuwat's body in his seat, slumped across the seat beside him.

Kittipong Saengchai, 44, the witness who called police, said he was driving home on the soi when Anuwat's car skidded and collided with his own.

He said he then saw Natchanok open the driver's door and run to him shouting “the man in the car has gun".

Kittipong let Natchanok sit in his car while he checked the other car and discovered Anuwat's body, before calling the police.

When they arrived, Natchanok reportedly confessed to shooting Anuwat with his own gun.

Natchanok said he had often beaten her to force her to have sex. After he attacked her again on Tuesday night, punching her in the eye, she said she remembered Anuwat kept a gun on the back seat, so she grabbed it and shot him in the back of the head.

Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement