Thailand drug suspect: 'Please don't arrest me on Valentine's Day'

An alleged drug abuser broke down in tears and begged district officials to let him go for fear that his girlfriend would spend Valentine's Day with another man.

The suspect, Kanthachai Soomsuwan, 18, was riding his motorcycle with his girlfriend whenhe was stopped at a road checkpoint manned by Chana assistant district chief Somsak Chusri behind the Chana railway station in Songkhla.

When he tested positive to drug use, the young man sobbed and banged his head on the police desk at the checkpoint.

He asked to be let go because he did not want to leave his girlfriend alone on Valentine's Day in case she celebrated it with another man. Kanthachai was sent to a rehabilitation centre.

District officials will coordinate with police to trace the person who sold him the drug.