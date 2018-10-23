Thailand gold shop apologises for sharing touching story of elderly man buying pendant for his wife

A Khon Kaen-based gold shop's Facebook fan-page story posted on Sunday about a grandfather buying a pendant for his wife has received over 86,000 shares, 89,000 likes and 16,000 comments.

The post tells of an 86-year-old grandfather who rode a motorcycle and walked with his cane to buy a gold necklace and a heart-shape pendant for his 82-year-old wife.

The unnamed grandfather - who was among the shop's regular customers - presented the shop owner with a string of the correct length to ensure his wife would be comfortable wearing a gold necklace. On his previous trip to the shop, the granddad bought his wife a pair of gold earrings, wrote the shop.

But having been warned that posts could affect the elderly couple's safety, the gold shop's latest post apologised to them and their family members. Their intention was purely motivated by sharing the impressive love story, the shop insisted.