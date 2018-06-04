Thailand's ex-deputy minister to be indicted over billionaire's death

Thailand's ex-deputy minister to be indicted over billionaire's death
Banyin Tangpakorn
PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network
Jun 04, 2018

Former deputy commerce minister Banyin Tangpakorn will be indicted on charges of colluding in the premeditated killing of billionaire Chuwong in an apparent 2015 car accident, deputy commander of the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) Pol Col Chakrit Sawasdee revealed on Friday.

Southern Bangkok prosecutors have instructed the CSD to deliver Banyin to hear the indictment decision by June 15, he said.

Banyin has been told to report to the authorities on June 8, he added.

Construction tycoon Chuwong, 50, was found dead in the front passenger seat of a car driven by uninjured Banyin that hit a tree beside a road in Prawet district of Bangkok on June 26, 2015.

Chuwong’s relatives’ complained that the death was suspicious, given that shares worth Bt260 million (S$10.86 million) had been transferred to two women just days before his death.

Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement