Thailand's ex-deputy minister to be indicted over billionaire's death

Former deputy commerce minister Banyin Tangpakorn will be indicted on charges of colluding in the premeditated killing of billionaire Chuwong in an apparent 2015 car accident, deputy commander of the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) Pol Col Chakrit Sawasdee revealed on Friday.

Southern Bangkok prosecutors have instructed the CSD to deliver Banyin to hear the indictment decision by June 15, he said.

Banyin has been told to report to the authorities on June 8, he added.

Construction tycoon Chuwong, 50, was found dead in the front passenger seat of a car driven by uninjured Banyin that hit a tree beside a road in Prawet district of Bangkok on June 26, 2015.

Chuwong’s relatives’ complained that the death was suspicious, given that shares worth Bt260 million (S$10.86 million) had been transferred to two women just days before his death.