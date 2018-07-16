Thailand's video thank-you to the world airs on CNN

The government has released a video expressing the country's thanks for global support and sympathy during the daunting 17-day search and rescue mission at Chiang Rai's Tham Luang Cave.

It was first aired on CNN on Sunday and is being widely shared on social media.

The video produced by the Tourism Authority of Thailand opens with the July 2 scene of the Wild Boars football team stranded inside the dark cave, emaciated but safe.

The text message in the video notes that humanity was at its best, with expert divers, engineers and doctors from around the world gathering to attempt the so-called "Mission Impossible".

"An entire country in one in heartfelt thanks," the text says. "Without national boundaries, working in unity, the world is one. Thank You [from] the People of Thailand."

The rescue mission from June 24-July 10 captured global attention, with prominent figures including US President Donald Trump, SpaceX founder Elon Musk and football icons such as David Beckham commenting publicly on the unprecedented effort.