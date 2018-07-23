Tham Luang cave survivors to be ordained into monkhood for 9 days

Twelve young footballers and their assistant coach, along with their family members and some state officials, on Sunday attend a ceremony in front of Chiang Rai’s Tham Luang cave.

The 12 young footballers and their assistant coach rescued from Tham Luang Cave this month were in normal physical health, Chiang Rai Governor Prajon Pratsakul told the press on Sunday.

They would undergo another physical and mental health check-up today to prepare the boys for being ordained as novices and their coach as a monk for nine days, he said.

A ritual of worship of supernatural beings in the cave and the resident Phra That Doi Wao spirit would begin at 9am tomorrow, Prajon said, followed by a Naga hair-shaving ceremony at exactly 4.39pm and a Naga “baisri soo-kwan” blessing ceremony.

Phra Khruba Saengla Thammasiri, abbot of Wat Phra That Sai Muang in the Myanmar border town of Tachilek, would serve as the monastic host and Prajon as the lay host.

The actual ordination ceremony will be held on Wednesday morning.

Chiang Rai monastic chief Phra Rattanamunee said his office and provincial authorities were organising the northern-style ordination for the group at Wat Phra That Doi Tung.

He said the youths would be taught meditation and mental-development techniques so that, after leaving the monkhood on August 4, the skills would help in their further physical and mental health recovery and in future.