Thanks to honest nephew who returned her ticket, woman wins $414,000 lottery jackpot

A woman bagged the $300,000 (S$414,000) jackpot in the local lottery in Michigan, United States, thanks to her honest nephew who returned to her the winning ticket.

The winner, who was not named, told Michigan lottery officials that she bought the ticket when she visited her family elsewhere in the state.

When she got home, she got a message from her nephew saying that she left behind some tickets at his home. She then called him to scratch the tickets for her.

"He called me back and told me it was a $300,000 winner," she told lottery officials. "Of course, I didn't believe him because our whole family is full of jokesters. He sent me a photo of the ticket, and I was floored when I saw he was telling me the truth!"

For his honesty, the woman said that he will be rewarded when she claims the prize.

"I'm going to buy myself a new car, help out my family - including my nephew - and then save the remainder," she said.