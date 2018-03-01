These Winter Olympics athletes will make your heart melt

The 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics drew to a close on Sunday night, Feb 25, 2018.

This is the first year Singapore participated in the winter games. We are also extremely proud of Speed skater Cheyenne Goh who put Singapore on the map with her accomplishments. That is her in the red and white get-up.

During these matches, we couldn't help but notice the lean physique of the athletes and their good looks.Here's our roundup of the hottest athletes that will make your heart melt.

Yuna Kim, 27

The figure skater who is known for her wholesome, girl-next-door persona is a household name in South Korea. She rose to fame after she took home the gold medal at the Vancouver Games in 2010, before winning silver Sochi in 2014.

The athlete who was featured on the Forbes' list of the world's highest-earning female athletes was handpicked to light the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony. This is the highest honour bestowed during an Olympic opening ceremony.

Yun Sungbin, 23

The 23-year-old earned the nickname "Iron Man" for his helmet that resembles the comic book character's iconic red racing suit. Cheered on by a home crowd, Yun Sung Bin rocketed to the men's skeleton gold on Feb 16, 2018.

In an event that until now has traditionally been dominated by Western athletes, he made history and emerged as the first Asian to win gold in skeleton at the winter Olympics. In fact, he was the first athlete outside of the Europe or North America continent to bag a medal at a sliding event at the Olympics.

Park Woo Sang, 32

The professional Korean ice hockey centre towers over his competition with his 192cm height. He catapulted to fame when he played for the South Korean national team at the 2007 Asian Winter Games and scored 4 goals.

In 2011, he became the first Korean to play in the British league after signing a year-long deal with the Coventry Blaze of the Elite Ice Hockey League.

Lee Seung Hoon, 29

Lee Seung Hoon is a speed skater that hails from the land of the morning calm. He first gained national attention after taking home the gold medal in the 10,000m at the Vancouver Games in 2010. The speed skating legend did not disappoint in this year's Winter Olympics.

In a dramatic Winter Olympics final of the men's long-track speed skating mass start, he won gold for South Korea. With five Olympic medals from 2010 through 2018 in the bag, you'll be seeing a lot more of him in time to come.

Lee Sang Hwa, 29

South Korean speed skater is an Olympic veteran, having competed in 2006 when she was just 16-years-old. Four years later at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, she set a new record when she became the first Asian woman to win a gold medal in the 500m game.

At the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, Lee became the sprinter to beat. In spite her sore knee, Lee claimed her second Olympic title in the 500m game.

Today, she is still regarded as one of the most successful speed skaters in history. In the Pyeongchang Winter Games, the three-time Olympian won silver in the women's 500-meter race.

Chloe Kim, 17

Born to South Korean immigrants, California born Chloe Kim has been a dominant contender in the women's snowboarding half-pipe. She's the youngest athlete in X Games history to earn three gold medals before turning 16.

Now, 17-year-old Chloe who speaks English, Korean and French, has an Olympic gold medal to display amongst her other awards, as she took home the top honour in Pyeongchang.

Nathan Chen, 18

Dubbed the "quad king" because of his ability to pull off multiple quadruple jumps, the Chinese-American figure skater from Salt Lake City, Utah went through the 2017 season undefeated, beating the reigning Olympic Champion Yuzuru Hanyu along the way.

Though he was favoured to take home the gold medal in Pyeongchang, fell on all of his jumps in the short and came in at 17th place. That said, he remains the first skater to ever land quadruple jumps in one programme and he is only 18. We're sure this is not the last of Nathan.

Karen Chen, 18

She might only be 18 but Taiwanese-American figure skater from California has a record-breaking score at the national championships and a fourth-place finish at the world championship under her belt.

While Karen was unable to earn a spot on the medal podium of the Winter Olympics, we're certain that her experience at the games will help her in the next stage of her career.

Maia Shibutani, 23

Before teaming up with her brother, Alex, in 2004, Maia trained as a single skater. Having skated in Sochi in 2014 and placing ninth overall, the brother-sister dup are Olympic veterans.

Known by their nickname "ShibSibs", the pair placed third in Pyeongchang with an emotional performance that stole the hearts of the crowd.

Magnus Kim, 19

Born in Busan, to a Norwegian father and South Korean mother, Magnus first rose to fame after winning a gold, silver and bronze medal at the 2017 Sapporo Asian Winter Games.

The cross-country skier who chose to be a part of the Korean national team instead of the Norwegian national team finished 45th in the men's 15km cross-country-event at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

This article was first published in Her World Online