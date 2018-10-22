Toddler found dead inside locked car in North Jakarta parking lot

A toddler was found dead in a locked car in the parking lot of Pluit Sea View Apartment in Muara Baru, Penjaringan District, North Jakarta, on Saturday.

Penjaringan Police crime unit chief Comr. Mustakim said the 3.5-year-old baby, identified as R, was a resident of Tembok Bolong in the same district.

"The body was found inside the locked car at around 5:20 p.m.," Mustakim said as quoted by tempo.co.

A witness named Afandi Arfandi told the police that he was surprised to find a dead body lying on the backseat of his car when he was about to put his bag there. He told the police that he knew nothing about the kid.

According to Afandi's account, the last person to use the car was his brother in law, Ruslan, on Friday. The police attempted to question Ruslan.

The police alleged that Ruslan forgot to lock the car, gave the child a chance to sneak into the car and accidentally locked himself inside.

No details have been provided about why the child was in the apartment or his relationship with the car owner.

The police are currently investigating the case. The toddler's body was taken to Cipto Mangunkusumo Hospital in Central Jakarta.