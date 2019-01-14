Tokyo Olympic tickets may go on sale in late April

General tickets for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will go on sale as early as late April this year, it has been learned.

The Games' organising committee is making final arrangements with an eye on promoting ticket sales in tandem with the Golden Week holiday period and heightening the mood for the event.

The committee plans to sell tickets only on the internet for the time being. As a result of the crown prince's accession to the throne this year, the Golden Week holiday period will last 10 days from April 27 to May 6, the longest stretch of holidays since the National Holidays Law took effect in 1948.

The committee believes that people who want to buy tickets will have plenty of time to access the internet during that period.

Those who want to buy tickets must register at a special website (https://id.tokyo2020.jp). Details will be provided via email after registration.