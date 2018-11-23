Tourist found dead on yacht, foul play not suspected

Tourist found dead on yacht, foul play not suspected
PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network
Nov 23, 2018

A Canadian tourist was found dead on his yacht in Chon Buri's Sattahip district early on Friday.

The Na Jomtien police were informed at 2.30am that Tourville Gilbert, 61, had died on his yacht that was docked at the Ocean Marina Yacht Club in Tambon Na Jomtien.

A doctor determined that he had died about eight hours earlier. There was no sign of four play.

A friend of his told police that Gilbert had earlier complained of chest pains. The friend checked the yacht and found the body.

More about

Tourism death
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement