A Canadian tourist was found dead on his yacht in Chon Buri's Sattahip district early on Friday.

The Na Jomtien police were informed at 2.30am that Tourville Gilbert, 61, had died on his yacht that was docked at the Ocean Marina Yacht Club in Tambon Na Jomtien.

A doctor determined that he had died about eight hours earlier. There was no sign of four play.

A friend of his told police that Gilbert had earlier complained of chest pains. The friend checked the yacht and found the body.