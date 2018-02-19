Tourist killed in freak accident while diving in the Philippines

CEBU CITY - A tourist from Hong Kong was killed in a freak accident as he emerged from a dive and while being photographed by his wife some 100 meters from Apo Island.

Police identified the tourist as Young Tai Hang, 54, Hong Kong resident.

In a phone interview, Insp. Bernabe Rubio, acting police chief of Dauin town, said Young and his wife, Lee Fung Kiu, 52, were on board a motorboat when Young jumped into the water to dive.

His wife stayed on the boat to take pictures.

Young rose to the surface after a few minutes but did not notice another motorboat, driven by Juvy Baat, 28, approach.

The boat motor's propeller struck Young in the head, killing him, according to Inspector Rubio. Baat was arrested and detained.