Toxic fumes in engine room of boat restaurant in Thailand kill 2

Two workers died while three became seriously ill after allegedly inhaling toxic fumes as they cleaned a boat restaurant's engine room on Sunday.

The vessel was anchored at a pier off Chon Buri province.

Upon learning about the incident at 11.30am, Muang Pattaya precinct superintendent Pol Colonel Apichai Krobphetch led a rescue team to help the five workers who had reportedly passed out while cleaning the engine room of the Nava Chakkapat. It is believed they succumbed to toxic fumes, as the ventilation system had not been turned on. Upon arrival, the officials found one worker dead at the scene, and another succumbed while being rushed to hospital, police said.

The names of the victims were not released as of press time.

Police are investigating the incident to determine the cause of death before they proceed with further legal action.