Traffic snarls hit Bangkok as rains cause minor floods

Traffic snarls were reported on many roads in Bangkok and surrounding provinces as heavy rains hit the capital and suburbs overnight, causing shallow flooding at many spots.

The Jor Sor 100 traffic radio station reported that at 6.50am the Poo Chao Saming Prai intersection was already flooded on both sides, slowing down the traffic on the Sri Nakharin road in Samut Prakan.

Rains began at 5.15am in Samut Prakan and many districts of Bangkok, including Bang Rak, Sathorn, Jom Thong Ratburna, and Bangkok Noi.



Photo: The Nation/Asia News Network

At 7am, the rains had expanded to hit Yannawa, Don Mueang, Sai Mai, Bang Khen, Lard Prao, Wang Thong Lang, and Huay Kwang districts.

At 7.17am, the radio station reported that Phet Kasem Road in Bangkok was congested and the Rama IV road also was hit by a traffic snarl.