Transvestites turn up for conscription call in Thailand
Apr 09, 2018

BANGKOK - Dressed in a feminine traditional-Thai costume, a transvestite reported herself to a conscription unit in Phetchaburi province yesterday.

“I am inspired by BuppeSanNivas (the hugely popular TV series set in the Ayutthaya period),” said Malai Puangdej, 22.

She turned many heads at the unit due to her costume. 

In Chon Buri province, four transvestites also joined the conscription process at the provincial hall.

One of them, Jorakrit Kamalanont, said she was not drafted because she had already had breast implants. 

“My physical conditions now do not match my gender at birth,” she said.

 

Transgender
