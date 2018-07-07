Trapped 13 express their feelings and food they're missing in first letters from cave

The 13 footballers stranded in a cave have all sent their first letters home.

The Thai NavySEAL Facebook page published photos of seven hand-written letters.

The Facebook page said the assistant coach, Ekkapol Chanthawong, and the boys gave the letters to a team of foreign divers at night on Friday.

The first page of the paper was on the subject of communication, apparently written by the coach.

The first page says: “What we want to communicate: The kids say don’t be worried about them. All of them are strong. They would like to eat many different kinds of foods when they come out. Teachers, please don’t give them too much homework. The SEALs and doctor Phak, who are taking care of the children, are also well.”

The rest of the letters say:

Chanin Wibulrungruang (Tun): Dad and mum, don’t worry. I am fine. Please tell Brother Yod to get prepared to take me to a fried chicken shop. Love you all!

Ekkapol Chanthawong (Coach Ake): To parents of all the children: The children are doing well. There are staff who take good care of them. I promise to take care of them as best as I can. I would like to thank you for all the moral support. And I would like to apologise to all the parents.

To my aunt and grandmother: I am doing well. Don’t worry too much about me. Please take good care of yourselves. Aunt, please tell grandma to please prepare the vegetable juice and fried pork skin for me. I’ll eat them when I come out. I love you all.

READ ALSO: Thai cave rescue: Many worry that coach may blame himself for ordeal

Sompong Jaiwong (Pong): I you dad and mum. Don’t worry. We are all safe now. Love you all.

Pipat Photi (Nik): I love you, dad and mum. I love my siblings as well. When I come out, please take me to a pork pan (shabu) shop. Love you all.

Mongkol Boonpiam (Mark): Mum, are you doing well at home? I am doing well. Please tell my teacher I love her. Love you, mum.

Phanumart Saengdee (Mik): Don’t worry about me. I miss you all, grandpa, aunt, mother, dad and siblings. I am happy inside here. The SEALs take good care of me. Love you all.

Ekkarat Wongsukchan (Bew): Don’t worry about me, dad and mum. I’ll be away for just two weeks. I’ll later help you, mum, sell goods when I have time. I’ll rush out of here.

Pornchai Khamluang (Tee): Don’t worry about me. I hope you all, dad, mum, and siblings, are happy.

Duangphet Promthep (Tom): I am doing well. But the air is cold. Don’t worry. But don’t forget my birthday party.

Adul Sam-on (Adul): Don’t worry about us now. I miss you all. I would like to go home as soon as possible.

Pirapat Sompiangchai (Knight): I love you, dad and mum. Don’t worry about me. I love you all.

Natthawut Thakhamsai (Toel): I miss you dad and mum. I love you all. Don’t worry about me. I can take care of myself.

Prachak Sutham (Note): I am safe and doing well. Don’t worry. I love you dad and mum.