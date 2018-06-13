Trump, Kim agreed to visit each other's country: KCNA

Reuters
Jun 13, 2018

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un invited each other to visit the United States and North Korea, respectively, and both accepted the invitation, North Korea's official news agency KCNA reported on Wednesday.

"Kim Jong Un invited Trump to visit Pyongyang at a convenient time and Trump invited Kim Jong Un to visit the US The two top leaders gladly accepted each other's invitation," KCNA said in a report about the two leaders' meeting in Singapore on Tuesday.

