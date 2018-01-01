Asia

Tukkatatong Petpayathai’s Never-Say-Die Attitude Made Him A Martial Arts Legend
Leandro Issa Reveals The Life-Changing Power Of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
4 construction workers missing, 32 injured in South Korea fire
Outrage in Philippines after Duterte calls God 'stupid'
Woman arrested after 4 injured in Hong Kong shooting
Hello Kitty bullet train debuts this week in Japan
Laos torches narcotics stockpile on World Drug Day
Indonesia names captain, 3 officials as suspects in deadly ferry disaster
Universities in Indonesia to fight extremism with own intelligence body
Thailand resumes search for football team trapped in flooded cave
North and South Korea hold talks on connecting railways
India most dangerous country for women with sexual violence rife: Poll
Floods, landslides in northern Vietnam kill 7, leave 12 missing
Football team trapped in flooded cave complex in Thailand
Koreas mark war anniversary in mood of detente, North drops anti-US rhetoric
Keep guns away from kids, Thai doctor pleads after playtime turns into horror
Indonesian security officers claim ghosts haunt election material warehouse
Bangkok police identify dismembered woman, ex-boyfriend said to have admitted murder
Indonesia identifies suspected location of sunken ferry
Japan already World Cup champions... for exemplary fans
Cracking art: the Vietnam craftsman making World Cup mascots from eggshells

